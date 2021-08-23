Bear Makes Off With Amazon Package From Bristol Porch

Porch pirates have become a big problem in recent years, but when a Bristol woman saw a package being taken from her front step on a surveillance camera, she was surprised to see the culprit.

Kristin Levine posted the video on Facebook Monday. It showed a bear in her driveway walking off with her Amazon package.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?" Levine wrote in the post.

“Amazon had dropped off the packages maybe five minutes before and I got the alert on my security camera and then I got a second alert five minutes later and I was like taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway," Levine told NBC Connecticut.

She updated the post a short time later to say she found the package in a neighbor's yard.

Apparently, the bear wasn't interested in what was inside -- a package of toilet paper!

“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure," Levine said.

Maybe it wasn't Charmin??