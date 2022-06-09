Bear Went Into Canton House While Children Were Home

At least one bear went into a Canton residence while residents, including children, were in the home on Wednesday night.

Police said it happened on Christmas Tree Lane while the homeowner and children were home and they believe the same bear entered homes the day before as well.

A mother bear and four cubs were found and police said at least one bear went into the house, but it is not clear whether any others did.

