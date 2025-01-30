Beardsley Zoo increasing safety measures after bird flu detected in goose

A case of bird flu has been detected at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, according to zoo officials.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) was confirmed in a Cotton Patch goose that was found on zoo grounds.

Beardsley is adding increased safety measures on top of precautions that they had already been following after the detection of bird flu in other parts of Connecticut, zoo officials said.

The increased measures are meant to ensure the health and safety of the zoo's birds, animals, staff, and guests, they said.

In an effort to keep the disease from spreading, zoo staff euthanized birds in its pond community that may have been exposed to the bird flu, in accordance with state and federal guidelines, according to zoo officials.

Birds in nearby exhibits that did not have direct contact with the affected flock include ravens, peafowl, and turkeys. Those birds will be quarantined and monitored.

The zoo has taken some immediate steps to increase safety protocols. They include:

The farmyard and outdoor aviary are temporarily closed.

Access to birds will be limited strictly to care providers, designated animal care specialists, and veterinary staff.

All volunteer activity and ambassador experiences with birds are cancelled.

Animal care staff will use designated tools for each avian area, all tools will be placed in disinfectant solutions after use.

Staff who have critical care roles with birds will continue to wear increased PPE to reduce the risk of transmission.

Bird flu can be spread to humans in rare cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 67 human cases of the bird flu in the U.S. since the beginning of 2024. One of those was fatal. A man in Louisiana died earlier this month after contracting a severe case.