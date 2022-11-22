Before Home Daycare Provider Arrest, Inspections Raised Troubling Allegations

A home daycare provider is facing charges after Wallingford Police say nine children were abused.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested the daycare owner, Brenda Fornal.

Investigators say nine children were verbally and physically abused at the home daycare on Ridgetop Road.

The 61-year-old is facing nine counts of risk of injury to a child, as well as voyeurism with malice, third-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual assault. She is due in court next month.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare. To see abuse charges? It’s really scary,” said Courtney Willard of Wallingford.

A few months ago, the mom of three had been thinking of sending her kids there.

“To think I was about to trust this person with the care of my children is terrifying,” Willard said.

Police say Fornal’s boyfriend – Grant Freer – is also facing a charge of conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child.

They have yet to detail exactly what led to the charges for both Fornal and Freer, but a state inspection raised troubling allegations about what was unfolding at the daycare.

After a complaint, two inspections of the home took place in late August, according to the Office of Early Childhood.

In a report, it found the provider:

Used an unapproved adult to care for kids

Slapped a child on multiple occasions

Put underwear in a child’s mouth

Failed to provide supervision of children at all times

Used foul language and made threatening remarks to children

In a statement, NBC Connecticut was told:

“When the Office of Early Childhood was informed of the serious allegations, the agency took immediate action to summarily suspend her license.”

Soon after, the provider surrendered the license.

The Department of Children and Families says it conducted an investigation, along with Wallingford Police and the Office of Early Childhood, in response to the child maltreatment allegations. It could not comment further on the case itself.

"The arrests announced (Tuesday) by the Wallingford Police Department reinforce that protecting children in all settings - family, childcare, schools, facilities and other locations takes diligent and persistent efforts,” said DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes.

People with concerns about child maltreatment can call the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline at (800) 842-2288. It’s open 24 hours a day all year round.