Benjamin Crump Among Attorneys Representing Man Injured While in New Haven Police Custody

Attorneys for the man seriously injured while being transported to jail by New Haven police have scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning.

Richard Cox suffered partial paralysis when his head slammed into the wall of a police van when the officer driving maneuvered to avoid a crash in the area of Division Street and Mansfield Street on June 19.

Five police officers have been placed on paid leave while an investigation is conducted into their actions following the incident.

Acting Police Chief Regina Rush-Kittle said it appeared some officers did not follow department protocols in handling an injured person who is in custody.

Among the attorneys who will be representing Cox at the news conference Tuesday will be nationally-known civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.