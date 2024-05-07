Berlin police warn of card skimming at Dollar General in town

Berlin police are warning anyone who may have visited Dollar General recently to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity after a card skimmer was found.

The police department said anyone who visited the store on Farmington Avenue recently and paid by card should monitor their accounts for suspicious activity after a card skimmer was found on one of the checkout terminals.

Authorities said they don't know how long the card skimmer was present.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They recommend patrons should check for alignment issues between the card reader and panel underneath it. Skimmers are often placed on top of the actual card reader, making it stick out.

Police said people should also feel around the reader and try to wiggle it to see if it can easily come out of place. This often indicates card skimming.