Berlin

Berlin police warn of card skimming at Dollar General in town

By Angela Fortuna

Berlin Police

Berlin police are warning anyone who may have visited Dollar General recently to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity after a card skimmer was found.

The police department said anyone who visited the store on Farmington Avenue recently and paid by card should monitor their accounts for suspicious activity after a card skimmer was found on one of the checkout terminals.

Authorities said they don't know how long the card skimmer was present.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They recommend patrons should check for alignment issues between the card reader and panel underneath it. Skimmers are often placed on top of the actual card reader, making it stick out.

Police said people should also feel around the reader and try to wiggle it to see if it can easily come out of place. This often indicates card skimming.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us