Berlin Police Issue Warning About Vehicle Windows Being Broken by Vandals

Berlin police are issuing a warning about vehicle windows being broken by vandals after getting multiple complaints.

Over the last 24 hours, officers said they have taken numerous complaints of broken vehicle windows, particularly on late model pick-up trucks.

Authorities said a rash of the same type of incidents have also been reported in surrounding towns.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to contact Berlin Police at (860) 828-7080.

