Big E to Host Special Fair Foods Drive-Thru Event on June 27 & 28

Fans of fair food at the Big E, like its cream puffs, will be able to enjoy a special drive-through food event on June 27 and June 28, the Eastern States Exposition announced Tuesday.

Visitors will be able to enjoy food from 11 of the fair's popular food vendors.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome guests to our grounds, and provide a sample of their favorite Big E foods at this unique event,” Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy said in a press release. “It is our hope that people will come from far and wide to get a taste of what’s to come in September at the Fair.”

There is no entry fee for the events.

Guests should enter at Gate 9 and will be directed down a designated path with food vendors on either side of the road. They will take your order and deliver your food before you move onto the next two stands.

Guests must bring face coverings.

According to a press release, this marks the first time in the bakery's history that you can purchase Big E Cream Puffs and Big Eclairs outside of the Big E Fair itself.

A Taste of The Big E

The Big E Bakery

Cream Puff or Eclair 3-Pack for $14

Cream Puff or Eclair 6-Pack for $25

Chocolate Ganache on Cream Puffs - Add $1 per pack

Big Kahuna

Gyro Bowls or Salads - $12

Greek Gyros - $10

Chicken Gyros/Pita - $10

Billie’s Baked Potato

Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese - $7

(Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)

Brew Garden Pub Food

Chicken & Waffles or Pork Please Grilled Cheese - $11

Tossed & Sauced Tenders with fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries - $9

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese or Sweet & Tart Grilled Cheese - $9

Butcher Boys

Steak Sandwich - $11

Italian Sausage Grinder - $10

Calabrese Market

Cotton Candy or Caramel Apples - $5

Candy Apple - $4

Popcorn - Small $3 and Large $5

Cinnamon Saloon

Cinnamon Buns - $6 each or 4-pack for $18

Smoothies - Small $6 and Large $8

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake - $7

Chocolate Covered Bananas - $5

Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5

Piche’s Concessions

Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reese or Fried Snickers - $8 each

Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel - $2

Poppie’s

Fresh Lemonade - Small $4 and Large $7

Corn Dogs - Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno - $6

Frozen Lemonade, Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea - $4 each

Tots-A-Lot

"TOT"chos - $9

Loaded Tots or Pizza Tots - $8

Buffalo Tots - $7

Some vendors will offer soda, water or additional sides.

All vendors will accept cash or credit card payment.

Menus and more information can be found at www.TheBigE.com/TasteOfTheBigE.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard.