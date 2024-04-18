Bill to help municipalities curb street takeovers passed in CT House

The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill yesterday that would help towns and cities crack down on street takeovers.

The bill would allow municipalities to adopt ordinances to penalize street takeovers and fine participants up to $2,000. It would also open up a grant program totaling at least $500,000 to help local authorities respond to street takeovers.

Other provisions of House Bill 5413 include:

Changing license penalties for street takeovers and racing (revoked for 45 days after first and second violation, permanently revoted after third violation)

Allowing municipalities to seize ATVs, dirt bikes and mini-motorcycles involved in street takeovers that are not forfeited within 30 days' notice

Allowing municipalities to destroy ATVs, dirt bikes and mini-motorcycles that are seized and forfeited

Several Connecticut communities have seen a rise in street takeover incidents in recent months. Five people were arrested in connection with an attempted takeover in Hartford last month and a string of takeovers hit Shelton, Milford, Derby and North Haven in December 2023.

The bill has not yet passed the Senate.