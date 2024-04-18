Street Takeover

Bill to help municipalities curb street takeovers passed in CT House

By Katie Langley

Connecticut State Police

The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill yesterday that would help towns and cities crack down on street takeovers.

The bill would allow municipalities to adopt ordinances to penalize street takeovers and fine participants up to $2,000. It would also open up a grant program totaling at least $500,000 to help local authorities respond to street takeovers.

Other provisions of House Bill 5413 include:

  • Changing license penalties for street takeovers and racing (revoked for 45 days after first and second violation, permanently revoted after third violation)
  • Allowing municipalities to seize ATVs, dirt bikes and mini-motorcycles involved in street takeovers that are not forfeited within 30 days' notice
  • Allowing municipalities to destroy ATVs, dirt bikes and mini-motorcycles that are seized and forfeited
Several Connecticut communities have seen a rise in street takeover incidents in recent months. Five people were arrested in connection with an attempted takeover in Hartford last month and a string of takeovers hit Shelton, Milford, Derby and North Haven in December 2023.

The bill has not yet passed the Senate.

