5 arrested in connection to attempted street takeover in Hartford

Five people have been arrested in connection to an attempted street takeover in Hartford on Saturday.

Officers received numerous complaints around 6 p.m. about a group of people on all-terrain vehicles driving recklessly and causing hazardous conditions.

According to police, approximately 100 people on ATVs attempted to conduct a street takeover.

Street takeovers are when crowds of people block roadways and disrupt traffic. The gatherings can sometimes be tied to street racing.

Police dispersed the group of ATVs at various locations in the city and were able to apprehend the drivers.

Investigators said five people associated with the group were arrested. Included in those arrested are a 26-year-old man from New Britain and a 33-year-old man from Manchester. Authorities did not identify the other three people.

During the investigation, four ATVs were seized, one vehicle was towed and one gun was recovered.

If you come across a street takeover, police recommend you stop, turn around and find an alternate route. You should then contact police immediately.