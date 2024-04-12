Black healthcare providers and advocates host maternal health summit

The Black Maternal Health Project is hosting a summit on Saturday to discuss the disparities in black maternal health in New Haven.

“We have a great program for everyone that’s coming tomorrow,” said Stacey Fields, a registered nurse and member of the Black Maternal Health Project. “It’s going to be packed with information from experts in the field in various different stages of pregnancy.”

The event coincides with Black Maternal Health Week and will take place at Southern Connecticut State University from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We also are going to have takeaways for individuals to advocate for themselves,” said Sonya Brevard, the Health Committee Chair.“ Brevard provided examples, such as, "how to choose the right healthcare professional team to help them during their prenatal, postnatal and even planning pregnancy.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the CDC, black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, but it says that 80 percent of those deaths are preventable.

“The black maternal mortality is really outrageous in the U.S.,” said Dr. Cynthia Hall-McCraven, who serves the greater New Haven community. “As an obstetrician gynecologist, I have been caring for women of color my entire time of practicing. The women of color have had different needs and different outcomes.”

The Black Maternal Health Project is inviting healthcare professionals, doulas, community partners and advocates to join them to discuss this issue.

“It’s not just a state problem, it’s a national problem,” said Fields.

“If you look at Hartford, Bridgeport, a lot of those cities have the same problem,” said Toni Harp former New Haven Mayor and President of The Links’ New Haven Chapter. “We’ve got to improve the system of care for people of color. We may be minorities, but we really deserve to have a system that takes care of our needs.”

Black Maternal Health Week runs through April 17.