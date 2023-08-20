Block Island

Block Island welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after fire tore through historic hotel

“Block Island is open for visitors! The beaches are lovely, many restaurants and shops are open. Come to bike and hike,” the Block Island Chamber of Commerce said in Facebook post Sunday.

By The Associated Press

Sail_Away_to_Block_Island.jpg

Block Island welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after a fire tore through a historic hotel early Saturday, prompting officials on the summer tourist spot off the coast of Rhode Island to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away.

“Block Island is open for visitors! The beaches are lovely, many restaurants and shops are open. Come to bike and hike,” the Block Island Chamber of Commerce said in Facebook post Sunday.

About 50 firefighters from around the state were flown and shipped in to help fight the flames at the Harborside Inn, and at least four ladder trucks were also brought in, the chamber said Saturday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a separate post Sunday, the chamber urged donations to the Block Island Fire Department.

“Their courageous efforts and fast action helped save the town. THANK YOU to all firefighters and first responders for keeping us safe,” the chamber wrote.

Local

AAPI 4 hours ago

Educators work to shape new Asian American and Pacific Islander curriculum in Conn. public schools

New Britain 4 hours ago

Ukrainian community holding back-to-school drive for school in Ukraine

The roof of the inn caved in around 1:30 a.m. All guests were evacuated, and no serious injuries were reported.

The Block Island Ferry said its ferries will be running as scheduled on Sunday. The ferry said Saturday that its ferries took emergency vehicles to the island to help in the firefighting efforts.

Block Island is about 12 miles off the Rhode Island coast. It has one town, New Shoreham.

According to its website, the 36-room Harborside Inn, has been welcoming visitors to Block Island for over a century “with its Victorian seaport charm.” It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The fire at the Harborside Inn broke out overnight, around midnight. Around 50 firefighters from around the state were flown and shipped in to help fight the flames on Water Street and at least four ladder trucks were also brought in, the Block Island Chamber of Commerce said in Facebook post.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Block IslandRhode Island
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us