Boaters rescued from Connecticut River in Rocky Hill as storms approached Wednesday night

Boaters were rescued when their boat lost power in the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill as storms approached on Wednesday night.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said they received a call for a water rescue at 9:47 p.m. and responded three minutes later.

Marine 1 was also brought in for the rescue.

The fire department said that Marine 1 normally would have towed the boat back to Ferry Landing, but the disabled boat was docked down river and the boaters were brought back to Ferry Landing because of the impending storm. No one was injured during the incident.