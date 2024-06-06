Bob's Stores in Hamden and Southington to close

The Bob’s Stores in Hamden and Southington are closing.

A company spokesperson said Bob’s Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports “are in the midst of making aggressive changes to ensure the future health of our company” and they will close 10 underperforming stores.

A company spokesperson said they are working to relocate as many employees as possible from these locations to nearby Bob’s and Eastern Mountain Sports stores.

These are the stores that are closing:

Bob’s in Freehold, NJ

Bob’s in Springfield/Watchung, NJ

Bob’s in Southington, CT

Eastern Mountain Sports in Manchester, NH

Eastern Mountain Sports in East Albany, NY (closed June 2)

Eastern Mountain Sports in Hyannis, MA

Eastern Mountain Sports in Deptford, NJ

Eastern Mountain Sports in Burlington, MA

Eastern Mountain Sports in Freeport, ME

Bob’s in Hamden, CT

“We are tremendously appreciative of the contributions of our talented employees, and we thank our loyal customers for their continued support. This decision was not made lightly, but it is a necessary step so that we can continue to serve our customers who have known and loved our brands for decades,” a statement from a company spokesperson said.

Last month, SDI Stores LLC notified the state that it planned to lay off 145 Bob’s Stores employees from its offices and warehouse in Meriden and nine employees of Eastern Mountain Sports, also operated by the company in Meriden.

Then, it postponed the separation date until June 14.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said that he had been in contact with the company's president and hoped to offer help in finding the company alternate funding to keep their business open. He said the city will also ensure assistance is available for the affected employees.