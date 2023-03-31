Body Camera Video Shows Arrest of State Rep. Comey

Body camera video released by Hartford Police shows the arrest of State Representative Robin Comey after she crashed her car while driving under the influence.

Comey, 55, of Branford, was arrested earlier this month after Hartford Police responded to a crash on Capitol Avenue and the police report says she “reeked of alcoholic beverages” and was stumbling.

In the report, police said Comey could not stay focused when she was spoken to and was losing her balance and stumbling to catch herself.

Officers noted that Comey’s speech was slow and she appeared to have difficulty forming sentences but said she was coming from a restaurant down the street.

Comey failed a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, according to police.

Police say her blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

The bodycam video appears to show Comey performing a series of field sobriety tests near the state capitol. After several minutes, she was placed in handcuffs and walked to the police cruiser, where she was told she was under arrest.

The Speaker of the House removed Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice following the crash.

Comey issued a statement after the crash, saying in part, she will "begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get the help I recognize I need."