Body Found in Burning Car in Hartford

By Stephanie O'Connell

A body was found in a burning car on Saturday night in Hartford

According to police, emergency crews were called to 114 Shultas Place around 8:42 p.m. on a report of a vehicle on fire.

Upon arrival, the Hartford Fire department was extinguishing the fire when they alerted officers to a deceased party in the car, which is being described as a black Acura.

A crime scene was established and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Division responded to take over the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded.

The male victim has not been identified at this time. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

