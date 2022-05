Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside of a vehicle on Broad Street in Meriden.

Officials said they believe the person was homeless and possibly living out of the car at the time.

There is no criminal aspect to the person's death, according to Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

Their identity was not immediately released. No additional information was immediately available.

