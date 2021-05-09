Body of Missing Kayaker Found in Quinebaug River

The body of a missing kayaker was found in New London County's Quinebaug River, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

EnCon Police responded to a report of a missing kayaker and a submerged kayak with no occupant in the river on Sunday night.

Officials said an adult male, who was not wearing a life jacket, was found and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. He was later identified as 58-year-old Michael Lowell of Putnam.

DEEP officials are advising people getting on the water to wear a life jacket.