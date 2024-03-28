Waterbury

Body pulled from pond at park in Waterbury

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Waterbury police are investigating after a body was found floating in a pond Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Fulton Park on Cooke Street around 8 a.m. after getting reports of a body in the pond there, according to police.

Emergency crews removed the body from the water.

Police did not release any information about the identity of the person.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us