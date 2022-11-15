Hebron

Box Truck With Propane Tanks on Board Catches Fire in Hebron

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters are responding to the scene of a box truck fire with propane tanks on board in Hebron.

Crews said they're in the area of Jennifer Drive. It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Connecticut State Police said they're helping direct traffic in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

