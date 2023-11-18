Boxes to Boots sends a record 1,300 care packages to deployed soldiers

Dozens of people took a moment to thank our soldiers overseas. They came out to Mcgee Middle School in Berlin on Saturday to make them care packages.

It was all part of Boxes to Boots, an event that supports our deployed troops who can't be with their families during the holidays.

"A veteran helping another veteran, that's what we do," said U.S. Navy Vet Sandra Spedaliere.

Spedaliere was in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. While she was never deployed during the holidays, she served overseas a few times and knows what it's like to be away from home.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"They don't have access to a lot of things. So, it's going to warm their hearts and make them feel like a little part of home is with them," said Spedaliere.

It wasn't only veterans packing boxes with snacks, games, and toiletries. Kids were also there to help.

"It's such a fun thing for me to wrap all the gifts with my family," said Natalie Gagliardi, a 6th Grader at Mcgee Middle School.

This year, organizers say Boxes to Boots is sending a record 1,300 care packages to troops around the country. Those places include Kuwait, Japan, and Poland.

"We're sending packages to units who have men and woman who have never received care packages so, I'm hoping to really brighten their holidays and they feel that they're special to us," said President of Boxes to Boots Kristen Gauvin.

A couple from East Hartford was there supporting our troops, including their son Ryan. In September, he went to Poland for a 10-month deployment. His parents Larry and Traci Plude say they were packing boxes to send a little love and holiday cheer to soldiers like their son.

"It's a lot different to receive a package from somebody you don't know. They know you care," said Larry Plude, of East Hartford.

NBC Connecticut cares, too. As a proud sponsor of Boxes to Boots, the team was busy wrapping items and writing holiday cards for soldiers. Anchor Kevin Nathan was also the event's emcee.

"The message is simple today. And that is 'Thank you, thank you, thank you for your service," said Kevin Nathan.

It was a day where many came out to serve those who are currently serving and protecting our country.