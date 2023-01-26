new haven

Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Her 2021 Murder

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection to her murder.

The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.

Court documents show that 29-year-old Rashod Newton told police he "snapped." Mesquita was pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that she had been shot around four times.

Mesquita and Newton had gotten into an argument in the car and she got out of the vehicle, and that's when she was shot, police said.

Officials said they found Newton and the 1-year-old child on Eastern Street a short time later. The baby was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Loved Ones Mourn New Haven Mother Shot and Killed

Authorities said Newton, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to murder and first-degree assault charges in December 2022.

The murder remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

new haven
