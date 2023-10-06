Hartford

Brad Paisley concert scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled to next year

Brad Paisley: Live From The Drive-In
A Brad Paisley concert scheduled to take place at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 7 has been rescheduled to June next year.

The concert was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." Ticketmaster posted an announcement on their website saying the event organizer has canceled the event.

The event was set to take place at 7 p.m. The Boys and Girls Club of Hartford announced that the concert has been postponed to June 29, 2024. It will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

All refunds will be processed automatically at the time of purchase, the Boys and Girls Club said.

Specific information about why the concert was postponed wasn't immediately available.

