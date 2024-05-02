Tractor-trailer stuck under Metro-North overpass in New Canaan

A tandem tractor-trailer is stuck under a Metro-North overpass in New Canaan and Route 106 could be closed for a couple of hours.

Russ Kimes, the emergency management director, said Route 106, or Old Stamford Road, is closed between Weed Street and Lapham Road and the road expected to be closed for up to two hours as crews remove and tow away the truck.

He said Metro-North is still reporting they are on or close to schedule and are not affected.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.