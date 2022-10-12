Bradley Airport Website Back Up and Running After Service Interruption

Officials at Bradley International Airport said their website is back up and running after a "distributed denial of service incident."

A spokesperson tells us they don't know who initiated the service interruption and they aren't sure why Bradley Airport was targeted.

The incident was isolated to the website only and there is no data breach or impact to airport operations, the airport spokesperson said.

The airport said they can only provide limited information "to maintain the integrity of the multilayered security protocols and processes in place."

No additional information was immediately available.