Bradley International Airport Expanding Testing Due to High Demand

The Connecticut Airport Authority announced Tuesday that they are enhancing COVID-19 testing at Bradley International Airport after seeing high demand for the services.

CAA officials said since Genesys Diagnostics opened services on September 30, approximately 4,000 people have been tested.

The CAA announced three key changes - the testing location has expanded for better flow and privacy, additional testing staff to manage heavy demand at peak periods, and a new, automated registration and notification process. Pre-registration is not required, but passengers are encouraged to do so at http://www.gdilabs.com/. Testing is available for passengers only at this time.

CAA officials said due to the heavy interest, test results are generally available within 72 hours of testing, though the timeframe is not guarenteed.

CAA is also looking into offering drive-thru testing in an airport parking lot, which would be available to passengers and the general public.