Branford Father's Day Road Race Returns in-Person

A community tradition has returned with the 41st annual Branford Father’s Day Road Race and like many events in 2021, this is a comeback year as this will be the first time the race returns in person since 2019.

"It’s nice to be back with people. I’m feeling like I was kind of a part of a community for a couple of hours," said runner Alyssa Bourgeoisie.

It was a fun Father’s Day morning as over 2,000 people hit the road with their running shoes and over four decades later, founder Ray Figlewski is glad the tradition goes on.

"We’ve done this race for over 40 years and every year, it’s done for the runners and for the town of Branford," said Figlewski.

But there were a couple of aspects of the race that changed- two separate 5k races instead of the traditional 5-mile run to switching locations to maximize social distancing.

None of the changes, however, stopped Robert Barnett, a father of two, from enjoying time with his sons. "For me I always like to stay healthy, stay in shape," said Barnett.

"I played sports my whole life and if I go to do something with my boys together, stay healthy together. Staying in shape your whole life is a good thing," Barnett said.

Also lacing up his running shoes is 95 years young Herman Bershtein. "I feel great, I’m ready to go" said Bershtein. "It just makes me feel good, healthy. I’m going to be 96 in two months and I’m ready to go," he said.

This year's proceeds go towards Camp Rising Sun, Notre Dame High School, and the American Parkinson Disease Association.