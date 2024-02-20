Breeze Airways adds flights from Bradley International Airport to North Carolina

Breeze Airways is adding flights from Bradley International Airport another location in North Carolina.

Breeze Airways will begin nonstop seasonal service from Bradley International Airport to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern, North Carolina as of May 24, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The flights will operate on the Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend and then on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze is also offering 20% off on all roundtrip base fares until Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PST for travel between March 6 and Sept. 3.

Use promo code ‘A220’ at checkout.

“We are thrilled with Breeze Airways’ growing footprint at Bradley International Airport and their addition of new nonstop service to New Bern,” Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement.

The airline plans to launch additional seasonal, nonstop service in May from Bradley to Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Cincinnati and Greenville-Spartanburg, SC.

There will also be one-stop flights to San Diego and Santa Ana, CA that do not require passengers to change planes.

Nonstop Breeze flights from Bradley Airport

Breeze flies nonstop between BDL and these locations:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Columbus, OH (CMH)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Las Vegas, NV (LAS)

New Orleans, LA (MSY)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Phoenix, AZ (PHX)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Sarasota, FL (SRQ)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

Vero Beach, FL (VRB)