Breeze Airways Running Sale on Fares Between CT and 9 Locations

Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is having a sale on air fare between Bradley Airport and nine locations.

Breeze’s “January Bucket List” starts Jan. 5 and and the fares are available for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14.

Breeze Fares from Bradley

Charleston, SC, starting from $39 one way

Jacksonville, FL, starting from $54 one way

Las Vegas, NV, starting from $79 one way

Norfolk, VA, starting from $39 one way

Phoenix, AZ, starting from $99 one way

Pittsburgh, PA, starting from $39 one way

Richmond, VA, starting from $39 one way

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, starting from $39 one way

Vero Beach, FL, starting from $59 one way

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“With great destinations along the eastern seaboard and popular places like Las Vegas and Phoenix, we hope to help Hartford Guests check a few destinations off their 2023 travel bucket list,” Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways, said in a statement. “With so many amazing destinations in Breeze’s network, what better way to start the new year than with a fun, affordable trip with added flexibility and ease.”

There are three price bundles -- Nice, Nicer, and Nicest.

Learn more online at www.flybreeze.com.