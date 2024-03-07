Bridgeport could close six public schools based on superintendent recommendation

Aging facilities could prompt change for six of Bridgeport’s public schools.

“We want to ensure that we can provide students with equitable access to 21st century facilities and all the advantages that you enjoy as a result of that,” Levy-David said.

This week, Bridgeport Public Schools superintendent Carmela Levy-David announced a recommendation to close six of Bridgeport's public schools. She says the facilities are no longer conducive to learning.

“These are facilities that are at the end of life that we can no longer repair without having to invest millions of dollars to do it that we simply don’t have,” Levy-David said.

The six schools that could be closing are Bryant, Hall, Dunbar, Bridgeport Learning Center, Wilbur Cross Elementary and Edison.

That potential reality has some parents concerned.

“Where are we going to put them? Where is the staff going to go? That’s a bad move,” said Bridgeport’s Marsilvia Smith, whose kids attended Edison.

Parents like Richard Matos, are wondering the same thing for their kids.

“My biggest concern is where is she going to go?” Matos said.

If passed, Levy-David said roughly 1,400 students would be reassigned to nearby schools.

“For those that don’t have a facility nearby, we would provide transportation and I’m also opening up the door with board approval for parents to ask for controlled transfers to other schools of choice as long as they’re able to provide transportation for their students,” Levy-David said.

She said the recommendation would still have to go through public comment and the city council before any decisions are made.

If passed, she said the schools would close in phases, not all at the same time.