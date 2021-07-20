Bridgeport Furniture Store Owner Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

A man was arrested in Bridgeport Tuesday after being accused of luring a female customer to the basement of his furniture store and sexually assaulting her.

Hennawi Salem was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree sexual assault at his business, Salem Furniture in Bridgeport.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, Salem told a customer to come into the basement of his store to test out a mattress. Once in the basement, Salem told the woman "the mattress was free" and then sexually assaulted her.

Salem was previously accused of similar assaults by three other female victims and was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child last fall. He has yet to file a plea in that case.