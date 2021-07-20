sexual assault

Bridgeport Furniture Store Owner Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

By Caroline LeCour

choe1
Jonathan Choe

A man was arrested in Bridgeport Tuesday after being accused of luring a female customer to the basement of his furniture store and sexually assaulting her.

Hennawi Salem was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree sexual assault at his business, Salem Furniture in Bridgeport. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, Salem told a customer to come into the basement of his store to test out a mattress. Once in the basement, Salem told the woman "the mattress was free" and then sexually assaulted her. 

Local

Hamden 8 mins ago

New Haven Man Accused of Opening Fire on Group of People in Hamden

gun sales 30 mins ago

Retailers Say State Background Check System Is Causing Delays In Gun Sales

Salem was previously accused of similar assaults by three other female victims and was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child last fall. He has yet to file a plea in that case.

This article tagged under:

sexual assaultBridgeport Police Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us