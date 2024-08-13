Uncasville

Bridgeport man found guilty of stealing over $55,000 in cash during robbery near Mohegan Sun

Police lights
NBC News

A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash during a robbery near Mohegan Sun in 2022.

Edward Taylor, 33, was found guilty on Monday of robbery and larceny, according to the Office of the State's Attorney's Office.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The charges are reportedly in connection to a robbery at the Mobile Gas Station on Mohegan Boulevard on June 7, 2022.

Investigators said Mohegan Sun Casino Tribal Police responded to the gas station after getting a 911 call about someone who had been robbed.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, a victim reported that while pumping gas, two men exited a vehicle, showed a knife and then stole more than $55,000 in cash from the victim.

As the victim attempted to retrieve his money, authorities said the victim held onto his vehicle and he was dragged several yards. He suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Mohegan Sun Police and Mohegan Sun Surveillance identified the fleeing vehicle and the suspects, including Taylor.

Local

Hamden 2 hours ago

Hamden residents support town's plan to build first-ever animal shelter 

Connecticut 2 hours ago

Avangrid wants PURA chief off case as it seeks natural gas rate hikes

During the investigation, authorities said Taylor's DNA was found on the victim's clothing.

Taylor is expected to be sentenced on October 22.

This article tagged under:

Uncasville
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us