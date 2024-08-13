Bridgeport man found guilty of stealing over $55,000 in cash during robbery near Mohegan Sun

A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash during a robbery near Mohegan Sun in 2022.

Edward Taylor, 33, was found guilty on Monday of robbery and larceny, according to the Office of the State's Attorney's Office.

The charges are reportedly in connection to a robbery at the Mobile Gas Station on Mohegan Boulevard on June 7, 2022.

Investigators said Mohegan Sun Casino Tribal Police responded to the gas station after getting a 911 call about someone who had been robbed.

According to police, a victim reported that while pumping gas, two men exited a vehicle, showed a knife and then stole more than $55,000 in cash from the victim.

As the victim attempted to retrieve his money, authorities said the victim held onto his vehicle and he was dragged several yards. He suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Mohegan Sun Police and Mohegan Sun Surveillance identified the fleeing vehicle and the suspects, including Taylor.

During the investigation, authorities said Taylor's DNA was found on the victim's clothing.

Taylor is expected to be sentenced on October 22.