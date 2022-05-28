Bridgeport Police Investigating Homicide

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman died Saturday morning from what officials believe are gunshot wounds.

Around 5:20 a.m., Bridgeport Police said they responded to 40 Knoll Place on the report from medical crews of an unresponsive person who appeared to have been shot to death.

The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and that the woman knew her attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5293, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576- TIPS.