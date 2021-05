The Bridgeport Train Station has been evacuated after a bomb threat.

Police said the police and fire departments and MTA are responding to assess the validity of the call and people are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Police said they received a call reporting a bomb will go off at the Bridgeport Train Station in 10 minutes.

Please be advised - The Bridgeport Train Station is currently being immediately evacuated as a safety measure due to a call of a Bomb Threat. BPT PD, FD and MTA responding to assess the validity of the call.

Avoid the area until further notice. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) May 19, 2021

Check back for updates.