Bridgeport zoo's red panda passes away

A statement from Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo on Friday confirmed the passing of the zoo's 14-year-old red panda, Berry.

Zoo officials say the panda passed away following a medical procedure. The statement explained Berry was slow to recover from anesthesia and did not survive.

According to the Beardsley Zoo, red pandas are critically endangered in the wild, and typically only live 8-10 years. Berry, who lived 14 years, was a female red panda who had lived at the zoo since early 2021.

Berry was voted as the zoo's honorary "Mayor of the Zoo" back in November.

Zoo officials say the role of honorary mayor will be paused as the zoo takes time to mourn Berry's loss. It is unknown when, or if, Honorary Deputy Mayor Post Makoi the Koi will assume the lead role.