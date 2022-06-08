Bristol and Newington Neighborhoods Receive White Supremacist Fliers

A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state.

This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods.

In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were confronted with a rash of the unsolicited recruitment notes.

“I came out to bring my trash back and there was literature all over the streets. Blowing onto the lawns,” Jeff Galipo said.

The literature appears to be a recruiting tool. In part, it reads, “we oppose the criminal anti-American and anti-white street gangs such as MS 13, Black Lives Matter and Antifa. We are for us. By us and against those against us.”

“It’s not really what this country is about,” said Dan Boyce of Bristol. “We are about inclusion rather than exclusion.”

Like Bristol, Newington was targeted by the same group on Monday. Ken House lives on Magnolia Street where he found the papers.

“It was sad,” House said. “It’s sad for me because this is a pretty multicultural area.”

Marlon Deer lives nearby. While he did not see the papers, he was concerned.

“I think it’s ridiculous because we’re all just people,” Deer said.

Deer moved to the U.S. from Jamaica when he was a teen. He has three children, ranging in ages five to 16, and knows he will need to discuss this with them.

“I do have to teach them that these [things] do exist. Because I don’t want them to be surprised when they go out there. I want them to be prepared,” Deer said.

Bristol and Newington join the list of Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford, Southington and Enfield who’ve all had reports of similar incidents this year. Newington’s Travis Piskura lives a block away from where the literature was dropped Monday and said he’s appalled.

“One thing that people should remember is that Americans are Americans,” Piskura said. “We are we are all one people.”

Newington’s police chief said officers were unable to develop any information on the people responsible for leaving the literature. He also tells us Newington is in contact with other law enforcement agencies as they monitor the situation.

NBC Connecticut also emailed the address on the paperwork for their side of the story, but received no response.