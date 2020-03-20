Bristol Health Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Bristol Health employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.

That person is in self-quarantine at home. Officials said all co-workers and patients that the employee may have been in contact with have been notified.

Bristol Health will be launching screening processes starting Saturday morning at employee entrances and points of entry, including the employee entrance adjacent to Cardiac Rehab, the main lobby, the Emergency Center, the Center of Surgery and Endoscopy, and the Medical Care Center and all off-sites of the Bristol Health Medical Group.

Screenings include taking temperatures and looking for symptoms including fever, shortness of breath, cough, or possible exposure to COVID-19.

All employees are instructed to use one of those entrances when coming in for work.

So far 194 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and four have died.