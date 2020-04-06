Bristol Health Offers Advice on Face Masks and Social Distancing

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to study the spread of COVID-19, the agency has issued a new set of recommendations for the public for face masks and coverings.

According to recent studies, a large number of people with coronavirus don't have symptoms but can still spread the virus to other people.

Dr. Andrew Lim is the medical director for Emergency Services at Bristol Health and believes now is the time for the public to wear a face mask or face covering when going into public settings.

"It does give some level of protection over no mask at all," said Dr. Lim. "The most important part is that it reminds us to not touch or face or mouth."

The CDC advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of the virus. According to the CDC, the cloth face coverings can consist of "household items or common materials," such as t-shirts or bandanas.

Dr. Lim stresses the importance of properly putting your mask on and taking it off in order to protect yourself.

"It's important that after you remove the mask, you wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and that mask needs to be washed in hot water," said Dr. Lim.

Dr. Lim also emphasized the importance of social distancing.

"It's important to remember that when you are out walking at the park or on a trial that you are maintaining at least six feet from other people," said Dr. Lim.

Bristol Health announced that all visitors entering the hospital must wear a mask.

If you would like to see the CDC's video for creating a face covering, click here.