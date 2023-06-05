Bristol

Bristol officials investigating after tires were dumped in park

Someone dumped tires at the exit of Page Park in Bristol and city officials are asking anyone who has information about who did it to come forward.

Bristol City Councilwoman Cheryl Thibeault posted photos of the tires on Facebook and called for anyone who has doorbell video to come forward.

The mayor shared the post asking for help to find the culprit.

