Bristol police investigating hate crimes after racial slurs, swastikas were found

Bristol police are investigating two hate crime incidents.

They said one incident might have happened over the weekend. A racial slur written in chalk along the sidewalk in Rockwell Park was posted on the social media forum Bristol Talks.

Then on Monday, swastikas were found spray painted on a “no smoking” sign by the Felice Road entrance to Northeast Middle School and a stop sign at Deer Park Road and Shagbark Road, police said.

Police said they will work with state and federal law enforcement to find whoever is responsible and they are asking for help from the public for information that might lead investigators to identify whoever is responsible.

They are also urging anyone who has a camera in the area to review it and report suspicious activity.

If you have information, contact Detective Dudzikowski at 860-314-4569 or leave anonymous tips at 860-585-8477 (TIPS) or BPDcrimewatch@bristolct.gov.