Brookline man used Snapchat to solicit kids across the country, feds say

Scott Cunha solicited children aged 10-16 in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri over Snapchat starting as recently as 2022, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A man accused of soliciting children to send him sexually explicit images over Snapchat was arrested at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

Scott Cunha, 24, is believed to have met up with one of the children he solicited by offering money in exchange for engaging in sexual acts in person, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts, who said he was being charged with recruiting one child, a 15-year-old, to produce and send him sexually explicit images.

Cunha was due to appear in court Thursday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Cunha solicited children aged 10-16 in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri over Snapchat starting as recently as 2022, prosecutors said.

The FBI's investigation into Cunha is ongoing, according to a criminal complaint filed in court, with at least 12 children allegedly victimized.

