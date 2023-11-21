Bruins' Milan Lucic in court to face assault and battery charges

Boston Bruins veteran Milan Lucic arrived in court Tuesday morning to face assault and battery charges.

The Bruins' left wing is charged with assault and battery after his wife reported him to police in the early hours of Saturday morning, saying she had been choked.

According to the police report, Lucic, 35, was upset over a cellphone and at one point, he allegedly grabbed his wife's hair and pulled her back, telling her she wasn't going anywhere.

When asked by police if Lucic had strangled her, she reportedly said no.

Officers said Lucic appeared intoxicated, telling them "nothing had happened" but refusing to explain any further. He was then arrested.

Police were called to Milan Lucic's Boston apartment early Saturday morning and he was later arrested, according to a police report provided to NBC10 Boston by sources.

Casa Myrna, which advocates for domestic violence victims, warns that abuse is likely to repeat itself when it goes unchecked.

"That means this person is potentially lethal. It means they could be incredibly dangerous. And in most cases, abuse is going to escalate from there," said Stephanie Brown, Casa Myrna CEO.

The Bruins announced over the weekend that Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team and expressed support for his family.

Lucic is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.