Building Collapses After Fire in New Britain

Fire on Reservoir Road in New Britain on April 20
A building collapsed after a fire in New Britain early Thursday morning.

The fire department said neighbors called the fire department around 2:57 a.m. to report a fire at the single-family home at 368 Reservoir Road.

Firefighters said the fire could have spread to buildings nearby and they worked to keep that from happening and to put out the fire.

The fire department said a live power line to the house was down, hindering efforts.

The building collapsed in after about 15 minutes, fire officials said.

Mutual aid was brought in to cover the city.

The fire was under control at 4:52 a.m.

