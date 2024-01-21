Buildings vandalized during pro-Palestinian rally in West Hartford: police

A pro-Palestine rally led to vandalism in West Hartford Center on Sunday.

According to police, about 150 people participated in the rally that began at West Hartford Town Hall at 50 South Main street.

The group then moved through parts of West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square, police said.

Some of the protestors posted signs at 65 LaSalle Road and the building was also vandalized with red paint, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.