Bullet From Passing Vehicle Strikes, Injures Man in Hartford: PD

A bullet from a passing vehicle struck and injured a man in Hartford on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to Mountain Street at New Britain Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

Shortly after, dispatchers said they received a call reporting a gunshot victim at a home nearby.

The victim, who is described by police as a man in his 50s, was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the man was a passenger in a vehicle on New Britain Avenue and was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

At this time, police said they do not believe the man was the intended target.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

