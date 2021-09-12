Hartford

Bullets Fired Outside Hit Man Inside of His Home in Hartford: PD

Police are investigating after they said bullets that were fired outside hit a man while he was inside of his home in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Zion Street around 9:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 50s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the man was inside of his home at the time of the shooting and the shots appeared to have come from outside of the home.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860 722-8477.

