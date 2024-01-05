Burglars posing as city workers stole jewelry from Norwalk residents: police

Police in Norwalk are issuing a warning after two people who claimed to be from the city distracted residents while another person stole jewelry from their home.

Police said it happened on Coventry Place on Wednesday.

The victims, who police said are elderly, told investigators that two people claiming to be from the city approached them outside the residence and said they needed to go to the backyard to check property lines.

As the two people distracted the residents, a third accomplice went inside and stole jewelry, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They used walkie-talkies to communicate and left in a silver Dodge crew cab pickup.

Police are trying to identify suspects and said they were described as being around 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-9 with medium builds and dark, full beards.

Police warn residents that they should not let anyone they do not know or don't have a previously arranged appointment into their home.

Always ask for identification and do not hesitate to call the company and verify the identification, police said.

You can also contact the police department if you have any concerns.

Anyone with any information or who was a victim is asked to call Norwalk Detectives at 203-854-3011.