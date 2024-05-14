Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut brings added anticipation for CT Sun opener

“Not just in the United States. She’s known all over the world now,” Connecticut Sun fan Charlie Miller said.

The dawn of the Caitlin Clark era, drawing crowds at the box office over five hours before tip-off.

“It’s making women’s basketball be more receptive to the die-hard guy who never would go watch a women’s basketball game, and I’m one of them,” Miller said.

On Tuesday night, Miller will be one of thousands in a sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena, watching the Connecticut Sun take on the Indiana Fever in Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut.

“Caitlin Clark has just brought a lot of young girls that want to play the sport now and hopefully the excitement will keep up,” Sun fan Naomi Mellion said.

Of course, Connecticut fans are no stranger to stars, be it in the WNBA or college.

“Diana Taurasi is good, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore,” Sun fan Barri Shames said.

When Sun and Fever tip-off on Tuesday night, though, it's a safe bet that Connecticut Sun fans will stand behind their team.

“Obviously Caitlin Clark’s first game, but I’m here to see AT [Alyssa Thomas] give Caitlin her welcome to the WNBA moment,” Sun fan Amanda Bennett said.

Sun fan or not, most will tell you that this moment feels different, for both the season opener and beyond.

“Players are unapologetic and they’re themselves, and they just want to do great things so I think this is just the beginning of a great future for the league,” Bennett said.

Tuesday night's opener will be the first time the Connecticut Sun sell out their home opener since the team‘s inaugural season at Mohegan Sun in 2003.

“You know, hopefully people will continue to come back, not just to see this player or that player, but maybe become fans of the game and fans of the Connecticut Sun,” Sun fan Jan Shames said.