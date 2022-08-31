Norwalk

Cancellation of ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Resulting in Conn. Layoffs

Samantha Bee at Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit Presented by Showtime held at SECOND floor NYC on August 25th, 2022, in New York City, New York.
Andrew Morales/Variety via Getty Images

Several employees working for the show "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" in Norwalk are being laid off because of the show's cancellation.

A spokesperson said people working at the production office on Water Street and stage on Leonard Street will be laid off.

Some employees were let go on Aug. 22 and certain employees will be laid off on Sept. 30, as they're helping wrap up the show.

The spokesperson said employees were given as much notice as possible, which was less than 60 days notice, because they "couldn't have anticipated the cancellation of Season 7."

Employees affected by the layoffs include both union and non-union employees. A total of 63 employees are being impacted.

