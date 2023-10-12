Candlelight vigil honors Bristol police officers one year after being killed

Hundreds came out to pay their respects to some of Bristol’s bravest.

A candlelight vigil was held exactly one year after two city police officers died in the line of duty.

“This seems so surreal and I was shocked when it happened a year ago,” said Terri Street of Terryville.

People gathered in front of Bristol Police Headquarters to honor Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We’re 100% backing the police department and everybody else in law enforcement and just want to show our support and make sure they know we’re standing behind them,” said Jennifer St. John of Bristol.

On Oct. 12 last year, the two died in the line of duty during an ambush.

“We are forever grateful for these exceptional officers’ sacrifice, courage and valor,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

At this candlelight vigil, among those who spoke was the sister of Sergeant Hamzy. She thanked the police department and the community.

“Alex would be so proud of this city and the love you all have shown our family. Your support has validated what we already knew to be true about this city, this community. Why he dedicated his life to protecting it and you,” said Donna Hamzy, sister of Sgt. Hamzy.

Many in this crowd have connections to the fallen officers. One had been helped by Lieutenant Demonte.

“He was someone who was definitely really sweet. He was so caring towards me. He was trying his hardest to look out for others and be himself,” said Adreionna Brown of Bristol.

Now a year later, the community still pays tribute. From blue lights outside homes to a memorial that was just dedicated.

“Never forget them. Never forget their brothers and sisters, never forget each other and most importantly, never forget their families,” Chief Gould said.

A new police memorial is also being planned for outside the department. It would honor all Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, which at this point stands at five.